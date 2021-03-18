 

Huawei Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 12:35  |  28   |   |   

SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure — the only Chinese company to receive this distinction. We believe it demonstrates the widespread recognition of Huawei's SD-WAN solution from customers worldwide.

On Gartner Peer Insights, Huawei has earned an overall rating of 4.8/5 stars as of December 31, 20201 for its HUAWEI CloudWAN (HUAWEI SD-WAN) solution. This impressive result is based on factual reviews from 58 customers1 across a wide variety of sectors, such as finance, communications, manufacturing, and services. These reviews praise Huawei's products and solutions — including NetEngine AR series enterprise routers and iMaster NCE (a campus network management and control system) — in terms of product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Currently, Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 255,000 verified reviews in more than 355 markets.

The overall messages from customers who chose Huawei's SD-WAN solution are extremely positive. Here are some excerpts:

  • "The CloudWAN provides a good solution for interconnection between the overall branch and DC in Japan, to fulfil high speed remote access requirement. Furthermore, the O&M experience is literally good, as it guarantees the normal operation of the overall solution. The O&M system describes the major activities in different phases of the O&M lifecycle, including the detailed process of ZTP and the monitoring and visualization of key information such as alarms and link statuses during system running, thereby improving the O&M efficiency of enterprise network." (As of December 19, 2020 ) — IT Engineer in the manufacturing industry (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/1267482)
  • "Huawei's solution provides a unified WAN management platform to centrally manage and configure all devices on the entire network, reducing the number of IT personnel in branches. In addition, the NetEngine AR provides a high-quality network that matches financial services. The NetEngine AR plays a key role in providing good performance, security features, and WAN optimization." — Engineer in the finance industry (As of December 29, 2020 ) (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/wan-edge-infrastructure/vendor/huawei/product/cloudwan/review/view/1069128)

Huawei is an established player in the SD-WAN market, having served over one thousand customers around the world, including in Italy, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, and China. As of September 2020, Huawei had been named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure2 for three consecutive years.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huawei Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure SHENZHEN, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Huawei is proud to announce that it was named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for WAN Edge Infrastructure — the only Chinese company to receive this distinction. We believe it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Why Canada is Becoming a Hub for Psychedelics Research and Development
Significant Opportunities in The Global Tobacco Market
ECHO Partners with Sapiens to Offer Complete Digital Payment Solution for Insurance Carriers
Hyundai Motor Reveals Additional Design Details of STARIA
Epredia And Paige Announce Global Commercial Distribution Agreement For Digital Pathology Software
Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Is Projected To Exceed $129 Billion By 2027
'Global Fully Charged' sector moving towards a sustainable future: By Kalkine Pty Limited
Industrial Cyber Security Market Size to Reach USD 19220 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 6.9% | Valuates ...
How The Global Pandemic Is Fueling Increased Revenue Opportunities For Healthcare Stocks
Titel
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Thanks to Accelerated COVID-19 Research, New Therapeutic Vaccines May Soon Be Upon Us
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in FuboTV, Inc. of Class ...
Subversive Acquisition LP Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Mailing of Information Circular ...
Kia reveals new design philosophy and full images of EV6
Infosys BPM and Newmont Corporation Extend Their Strategic Collaboration to Standardize & Digitize ...
Johnson & Johnson Single-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine Granted Emergency Use Listing by the World Health ...
Nordic Nanovector Appoints Experienced Pharmaceutical Company Leader Peter L. Braun as Chief ...
Mpac chooses Wolters Kluwer and Hayne for CPM software investment to digitally transform its ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Nel ASA: Fourth quarter 2020 financial results
Investors Keep an Eye on Gold as Governments Worldwide Take Action
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA