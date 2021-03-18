 

DGAP-News Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 12:35  |  23   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings

18.03.2021 / 12:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 March 2021 - Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange Bybit has announced today the arrival of three new USDT trading pairs with Cardano's ADA, Polkadot's DOT and Uniswap's UNI.

The introduction of these new trading pairs is the second expansion of Bybit's markets in as many weeks, following the arrival of BTCUSD0625 futures contract on March 11. ADA/USDT, DOT/USDT and UNI/USDT join the existing linear perpetual trading pairs of BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, LINK/USDT, LTC/USDT, XTZ/USDT and BCH/USDT, as well as Bybit's inverse perpetual and futures markets.

Traders will be able to select between 1-25x leverage on these new contracts. USDT-margined linear contracts allow traders to use the stablecoin Tether (USDT) as collateral, so they can profit from the volatility while limiting their exposure to falling prices.

"We are delighted to be able to bring these highly demanded coins to our trading platform and offer our customers even more choices," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Bybit is well known for our outstanding liquidity. We have done extensive research and preparation to make sure that the markets of these new trading pairs will be no exception."

About Bybit
Bybit is a derivatives cryptocurrency trading platform established in March 2018. The company provides online trading services to international individual retail clients as well as professional traders.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, follow Bybit's social platforms on Twitter and Telegram.

Contact:

Name: Mavis Wu

Email: mavis.wu@hkstrategies.com

Contact Number: +852 2894 6356


18.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Bybit
Germany
EQS News ID: 1176651

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176651  18.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176651&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings DGAP-News: Bybit / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined Offerings 18.03.2021 / 12:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Bybit Adds ADA, DOT and UNI to Its USDT Margined …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto announces European Approval for 25 Minute COVID-19 PCR Test
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein