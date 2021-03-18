 

UroGen Pharma Announces $75 Million of Non-Dilutive Funding from RTW Investments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 12:30  |  14   |   |   

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic funding agreement with RTW Investments, LP and its affiliated entities (“RTW”).

Under the terms of the agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, UroGen will receive $75 million in upfront cash from RTW in return for tiered, future cash payments based on aggregate worldwide annual net product sales of Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution as well as UGN-102, if approved. In exchange for the $75 million upfront payment, RTW will receive tiered, future cash payments on worldwide annual net product sales of Jelmyto ranging from high to low single digits based on certain annual sales thresholds, subject to upward adjustment if certain annual sales and regulatory milestones are not met. RTW will also receive tiered, future cash payments on worldwide annual net product sales of UGN-102, if approved, in the low single digits based on certain annual sales thresholds.

The future payments on both Jelmyto and UGN-102 will terminate following the date that RTW has received an aggregate amount pursuant to such payments of $300 million.

“UroGen’s RTGel platform has demonstrated the ability to overcome historical treatment barriers, work with anatomical complexity and thus unlock new therapeutic potential, including those conditions targeted by Jelmyto and UGN-102,” said Brad Sitko, Managing Director of Strategic Finance, RTW Investments, LP. “We are proud to partner with the UroGen management team and look forward to supporting the Company’s goal of building a leading uro-oncology company.”

“This important non-dilutive transaction provides a clear path to fund the ongoing launch of Jelmyto and to advance our UGN-102 program, including the ongoing Phase 3 ATLAS study,” said Molly Henderson, Chief Financial Officer of UroGen Pharma. “We are proud to partner with RTW, a leading, research-driven healthcare investor, allowing us to access capital that is aligned with our vision and invest further in our mission of developing treatments for patients with urologic and specialty cancers.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UroGen Pharma Announces $75 Million of Non-Dilutive Funding from RTW Investments UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic funding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Class ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
UroGen Pharma Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to Expand Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
11.03.21
UroGen Pharma to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 18, 2021
05.03.21
UroGen Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
23.02.21
UroGen Pharma Announces March 2021 Conference Schedule