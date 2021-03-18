UroGen Pharma Announces $75 Million of Non-Dilutive Funding from RTW Investments

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that the Company has entered into a strategic funding agreement with RTW Investments, LP and its affiliated entities (“RTW”).

Under the terms of the agreement, subject to customary closing conditions, UroGen will receive $75 million in upfront cash from RTW in return for tiered, future cash payments based on aggregate worldwide annual net product sales of Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution as well as UGN-102, if approved. In exchange for the $75 million upfront payment, RTW will receive tiered, future cash payments on worldwide annual net product sales of Jelmyto ranging from high to low single digits based on certain annual sales thresholds, subject to upward adjustment if certain annual sales and regulatory milestones are not met. RTW will also receive tiered, future cash payments on worldwide annual net product sales of UGN-102, if approved, in the low single digits based on certain annual sales thresholds.