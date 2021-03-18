Kintavar Assays 0.73% Cu, 20.5 g/t Ag & 1.11% Mn over 7m at Wabash Trenches; Several Mineralized Horizons Observed

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the channel sampling results from the November 2020 trenching program at the Wabash property.

“The Wabash copper-silver property is demonstrating excellent potential. We are seeing the first confirmation of higher-grade horizons with 0.73% Cu and 20.5 g/t Ag over 7m that remain open to the West. The strongest and the biggest IP anomaly that measures over 1km long by 250m wide and several other significant anomalies have not yet been tested and will be priority targets for the upcoming exploration program. We wanted to get as much data as possible from Wabash before winter started. We followed what we had at the time and had made excellent progress. Now, from combining the channel results and the geophysical data, we can see that mineralization has good correlation with the IP anomalies and that we are working with various horizons. The right conditions appear to be there to identify a significant width copper zone at surface over several kilometers. The objective for Wabash is clear now: identify the best copper and silver horizons, follow them and build up volume.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

The 5 channels were completed through 3 out of the 7 trenches. Only the first trench of every area had channel samples taken. The results can be visualized in Figure 1 and are described below: