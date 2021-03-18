 

Kintavar Assays 0.73% Cu, 20.5 g/t Ag & 1.11% Mn over 7m at Wabash Trenches; Several Mineralized Horizons Observed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:30  |  16   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the channel sampling results from the November 2020 trenching program at the Wabash property.

“The Wabash copper-silver property is demonstrating excellent potential. We are seeing the first confirmation of higher-grade horizons with 0.73% Cu and 20.5 g/t Ag over 7m that remain open to the West. The strongest and the biggest IP anomaly that measures over 1km long by 250m wide and several other significant anomalies have not yet been tested and will be priority targets for the upcoming exploration program. We wanted to get as much data as possible from Wabash before winter started. We followed what we had at the time and had made excellent progress. Now, from combining the channel results and the geophysical data, we can see that mineralization has good correlation with the IP anomalies and that we are working with various horizons. The right conditions appear to be there to identify a significant width copper zone at surface over several kilometers. The objective for Wabash is clear now: identify the best copper and silver horizons, follow them and build up volume.” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

The 5 channels were completed through 3 out of the 7 trenches. Only the first trench of every area had channel samples taken. The results can be visualized in Figure 1 and are described below:

  • North – Trench 1W & 1E (140m total combined) – Mineralization appears to increase from East to West with several horizons observed. A low-grade copper horizon with over 30m in width, a manganese horizon of approximately 15m wide and a medium grade copper and silver horizon (0.56% Cu, 8.5 g/t Ag over 4.25m) which remains open to the west. Trench was stopped to the West due to existing trail and topography. As grab samples indicate, mineralisation with high grade copper extends to the west after the channel sample. Trench 2 and 3 did not have any channel samples but did succeed in sampling higher-grade mineralization as observed by the grab samples (up to 2.41% Cu, 77.5 g/t Ag and 0.20 g/t Au); that mineralization remains open to the W and E. Trench 4 appears to have intersected a low-grade horizon but was not thoroughly washed or sampled.
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kintavar Assays 0.73% Cu, 20.5 g/t Ag & 1.11% Mn over 7m at Wabash Trenches; Several Mineralized Horizons Observed MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the channel sampling results from the November 2020 trenching program at the Wabash …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Kintavar Samples up to 2.41% Cu, 77.5 g/t Ag & 0.2 g/t Au at Wabash Trenches; Polymetallic nature confirmed with up to 2.71% Zn and 4.16% Mn
16.02.21
6 Main IP Geophysical Anomalies Identified within a 3.5km Survey Confirming Soil Anomalies Trend