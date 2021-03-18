Azucar Hits 43.55 metres of 0.37 g/t Gold and 0.21% Copper at the Porvenir Zone at the El Cobre Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce results from drilling at the Porvenir Zone at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico. The now complete additional drilling carried out at Porvenir helps define the geologic boundaries and distribution of copper and gold in this zone for geologic modelling. A plan showing the location of the Porvenir Zone updated with the new results is attached to this news release. The El Cobre project covers a large area of porphyry style alteration with numerous zones of copper-gold mineralisation identified by past work. Highlights of the new drilling in the Porvenir Zone include the following intervals:



Hole EC-20-110 EL PORVENIR ZONE, 130 Az, -45 dip

From 34.00 to 42.00, 8.00 metres @ 0.13 g/t gold and 0.18% copper

From 171.00 to 175.00, 4.00 metres @ 0.26 g/t gold and 0.05% copper

From 198.30 to 202.00, 3.70 metres @ 0.11 g/t gold and 0.21% copper

From 248.00 to 325.65, 77.65 metres @ 0.26 g/t gold and 0.16% copper

Including from 280.00 to 323.55, 43.55 metres @ 0.37 g/t gold and 0.21% copper

Including from 298.00 to 323.55, 25.55 metres @ 0.45 g/t gold and 0.23% copper

From 353.00 to 364.90, 11.90 metres @ 0.11 g/t gold and 0.10% copper

From 375.90 to 415.00, 39.10 metres @ 0.14 g/t gold and 0.12% copper

From 441.00 to 455.00, 14.00 metres @ 0.11 g/t gold and 0.12% copper

From 526.00 to 529.00, 3.00 metres @ 0.45 g/t gold and 0.70% copper

From 577.00 to 625.00, 48.00 metres @ 0.15 g/t gold and 0.09% copper

Hole EC-21-111 EL PORVENIR ZONE, 310 Az, -40 dip

From 115.00 to 131.70, 16.70 metres @ 0.10 g/t gold and 0.09% copper

From 189.00 to 191.00, 2.00 metres @ 0.32 g/t gold and 0.15% copper

From 351.00 to 388.00, 37.00 metres @ 0.12 g/t gold and 0.08% copper

On September 29, 2020, the Company released an initial mineral resource estimate for the Norte Zone, located approximately 3 kilometres from Porvenir, comprising an indicated resource containing 748,000 ounces of gold and 221Mlbs copper (47.2 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu 1.4 g/t Ag) and an inferred resource containing 860,000 ounces of gold and 254Mlbs copper (64.2 million tonnes grading 0.42 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu and 1.3 g/t Ag).