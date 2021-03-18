 

Atotech celebrates the inauguration of its R&D and TechCenter in India

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 12:35  |  24   |   |   

BERLIN, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, formally celebrated the inauguration of the Atotech Development Center (“ADC”) in Manesar, India. Although the facility has been fully operational since late 2020, the pandemic delayed the official inauguration of the ADC.

Geoff Wild, CEO Atotech, said, “The opening of the ADC was an important milestone for our Company. It now serves as a critical component in strengthening our global R&D organization and will also drive the company’s overall innovation, growth and success. We are also very pleased that our ADC employees are enjoying working at this facility, which was completed with their safety, comfort, and well-being in mind.”

The ADC is a world-class R&D facility and the largest TechCenter of its kind in India, encompassing 20,000 square meters of floor space, containing 17 fully automated plating lines and 39 high-end laboratories outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment. The ADC serves as a global hub for Atotech’s development, testing and qualification of some of the most innovative and sustainable products in the surface-finishing industry. Atotech’s customers from around the world will benefit from this investment through faster product-cycle times and a dedicated focus on delivering and supporting some of the most comprehensive surface-finishing solutions in the industry.

The Atotech team celebrated the opening in a safe manner by taking all the necessary steps to follow COVID-19 precautionary measures for the event.

About Atotech

Atotech (NYSE: ATC) is a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions. Atotech delivers chemistry, equipment, software, and services for innovative technology applications through an integrated systems-and-solutions approach. Atotech solutions are used in a wide variety of end-markets, including smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as in numerous industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances.

Atotech, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, is a team of 4,000 experts in over 40 countries generating annual revenues of $1.2 billion (2020). Atotech has manufacturing operations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. With its well-established innovative strength and industry-leading global TechCenter network, Atotech delivers pioneering solutions combined with unparalleled on-site support for over 9,000 customers worldwide. For more information about Atotech, please visit us at atotech.com.

Contacts:

Susanne Richter
+49 30 349 85 418
press@atotech.com

Paul Goldberg
+1 803 504 4731
paul.goldberg@atotech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f3eb325-bc39-45a2 ...




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atotech celebrates the inauguration of its R&D and TechCenter in India BERLIN, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today Atotech (NYSE: ATC), a leading specialty chemicals technology company and a market leader in advanced electroplating solutions, formally celebrated the inauguration of the Atotech Development Center …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Tilting Balance Back to America
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Timing of Topline Results for Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:35 Uhr
Atotech weiht Forschungs- & Entwicklungsstandort mit TechCenter in Indien ein