 

Plus Products Announces Transition of Jennifer Tung from her roles as Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel to Special Advisor to the Board

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced that Jennifer Tung will be leaving her roles as Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel on April 15, 2021. She will remain a special advisor to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Tung, who joined PLUS in September 2018, has played a key role in the Company as it has navigated the emerging regulatory environment of the legal cannabis industry. She helped guide the Company through its Initial Public Offering and has provided support across the organization on key matters relating to compliance, governance, and general corporate strategy.

“Jen has been an integral part of the PLUS leadership team during her time with the Company,” stated Jake Heimark, Co-Founder and CEO. “It was a pleasure to work with her over the last several years and we wish Jen the best as she heads into the next chapter of her legal career. We are pleased that Jen will continue her association with PLUS by remaining a special advisor to the Board as PLUS continues to operate within the rapidly changing cannabis regulatory landscape.”

“I am proud of what we have accomplished at PLUS over the past three years, and look forward to continuing to advise the company moving forward,” stated Ms. Tung.

About PLUS

PLUS is a hemp and cannabis food company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

