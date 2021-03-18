Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Appointment of Eighteen New Mentors

Beijing, China, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that it has appointed eighteen new mentors, who are leaders in their respective professional fields and enjoy strong social influence due to their professional achievements and social status in China.



The eighteen new mentors are: Wei Lv, Executive President of China Industria Group, a leading investment service platform for digital intelligence industry in China; Ping Lv, President of Shenzhen Qianhai Guoping Asset Management Company Ltd and Shenzhen Qianhai Zhongcheng Equity Investment Company Ltd; Yun Zheng, Executive Vice President of China Micro Film Association, a leading micro film director in China; Shimin Xu, a part-time professor at Renmin University of China and Shanghai University of Finance and Economics; Yanjun Guo, Executive Secretary-General of the World Youth Business Congress; Yuemin Tian, a renowned modern painter and artist in China; Zhenping Wang, who led multiple investments in private companies that went public, including Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. and Gohigh Data Networks Technology Co., Ltd., among others; Li Liu, Chief Representative of Russia-China Strategic Cooperation Association in China; Wenliang Wu, Dean of School of Resources and Environment at China Agricultural University; Huashan Zhang, former Deputy Editor-in-Chief of CCTV; Xiyuan Tian, Executive Director of Green E-commerce Committee of China Electronic Energy Saving Association; Zhengfeng Lin, Chairman of Huaxia China Film Co., Ltd.; Zhigang Xu, General Manager of China A-share market listed Pangda Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.; Hongdeng Bian, Vice President of China Real Estate Society; Youxin Xu, an expert in gene health; Jinsheng Li, President of Suibianhuo (Beijing) Health Technology Development Company Ltd.; Wenbing Li, a policy advisor to district government of Beijing city; and Gangyi Li, co-founder of one of China’s largest health examination services chain.

Mr. Haiping Hu, CEO and Chairman of SDH, commented: "Our mentors play an important role in SDH’s ecosystem. We are glad to collaborate with our new mentors and we will continue to grow our team of service providers in order to improve and expand our tailor-made services to small and medium-sized enterprises."