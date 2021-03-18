 

Zuora to Hold Investor Day on April 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).

Event:

Zuora 2021 Investor Day

When:

Monday, April 12th, 2021

Webcast Link:

https://investor.zuora.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Replay:

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Zuora’s website following the event.

Zuora’s Investor Day will consist of presentations from Zuora’s leadership team, including:

  • Tien Tzuo, Founder & Chief Executive Officer
  • Sri Srinivasan, Chief Product & Engineering Officer
  • Robbie Traube, Chief Revenue Officer
  • Todd McElhatton, Chief Financial Officer

To conclude the event, Zuora will be hosting a question and answer session with its leadership team.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2021 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies.



