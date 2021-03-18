Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Pricing of $175 Million Exchangeable Senior Notes Offering

INDIANAPOLIS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) (the “Company”) announced today that on March 17, 2021 its operating partnership, Kite Realty Group, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), priced an offering of $175 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Operating Partnership also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be the Operating Partnership’s senior unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on October 1, 2021, at a rate of 0.75% per year. The notes will mature on April 1, 2027 (the “Maturity Date”), unless earlier exchanged, repurchased or redeemed. Prior to January 1, 2027, the notes will be exchangeable into cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, if applicable, cash or common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Common Shares”) or a combination thereof, only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods. On or after January 1, 2027, the notes will be exchangeable into cash up to the principal amount of the notes exchanged and, if applicable, cash or Common Shares or a combination thereof at the option of the holders at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled trading day preceding the Maturity Date. The exchange rate will initially equal 39.6628 Common Shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an exchange price of approximately $25.21 per Common Share and an exchange premium of approximately 25% based on the closing price of $20.17 per Common Share on March 17, 2021). The exchange rate will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest.