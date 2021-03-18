Eyenovia to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, March 25

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm ET on that day

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021, after market close. Following the release, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe, and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo, will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or 201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13716228. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.