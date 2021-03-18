 

Eyenovia to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Thursday, March 25

Company to host an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30pm ET on that day

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021, after market close. Following the release, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Operating Officer, Michael Rowe, and Chief Financial Officer, John Gandolfo, will host a conference call to review the financial and operating results.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-9039 (domestic) or 201-689-8470 (international) with the conference code 13716228. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia’s website for one year.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Diana Soltesz
Pazanga Health Communications
dsoltesz@pazangahealth.com
(818) 618-5634




