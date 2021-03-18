ORYZON to Participate in Upcoming Virtual International Conferences in March and April

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, together with Dr. Jordi Xaus, Vice President of Clinical Portfolio and Innovation, and Emili Torrell, Chief Business Development Officer, will attend BIO-Europe Spring 2021, which will be held March 22-25. Dr. Buesa and his team will hold 1x1 meetings with international investors and pharma industry professionals. For more info about this event, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will attend several renowned international conferences in March and April, all to be held virtually.

Dr. Buesa will also attend the 2021 Kempen Life Sciences Conference, which will take place on April 21 and focus on immuno and targeted oncology, where he will hold 1x1 meetings with international investors and pharma industry executives. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.kempen.com/en/securities/events/life-sciences-conference

Finally, Dr. Buesa and Dr. Torsten Hoffmann, Oryzon’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the 4th SACHS Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum 2021, which will be held April 28-30. Dr. Buesa will make a corporate presentation, as well as participate in a panel entitled “Advances in Neuropsychiatry” on April 29 at 10:30 ET. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.sachsforum.com/4nif-about.html

