 

ORYZON to Participate in Upcoming Virtual International Conferences in March and April

  • BIO-Europe Spring 2021
  • Kempen Life Sciences Conference
  • 4th SACHS Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum 2021

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will attend several renowned international conferences in March and April, all to be held virtually.

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, together with Dr. Jordi Xaus, Vice President of Clinical Portfolio and Innovation, and Emili Torrell, Chief Business Development Officer, will attend BIO-Europe Spring 2021, which will be held March 22-25. Dr. Buesa and his team will hold 1x1 meetings with international investors and pharma industry professionals. For more info about this event, please visit: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/

Dr. Buesa will also attend the 2021 Kempen Life Sciences Conference, which will take place on April 21 and focus on immuno and targeted oncology, where he will hold 1x1 meetings with international investors and pharma industry executives. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.kempen.com/en/securities/events/life-sciences-conference

Finally, Dr. Buesa and Dr. Torsten Hoffmann, Oryzon’s Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in the 4th SACHS Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum 2021, which will be held April 28-30. Dr. Buesa will make a corporate presentation, as well as participate in a panel entitled “Advances in Neuropsychiatry” on April 29 at 10:30 ET. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.sachsforum.com/4nif-about.html

About Oryzon
Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon’s LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. Oryzon is one of the most liquid biotech stocks in Europe with +90 M shares negotiated in 2020 (ORY:SM / ORY.MC / ORYZF US OTC mkt). For more information, visit https://www.oryzon.com

