 

ISW Holdings Announces Beneficial Renegotiation Agreement in Telehealth and Home Healthcare Operations to Add Additional 40% to Sales in the Segment

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce a beneficial restructuring of its relationship with its telehealth and home healthcare joint venture partner, Paradigm Home Health (“PHH”).

The Agreement will increase the Company’s share of revenues from related operations by up to 40% going forward.

“We are proceeding full-steam ahead with our telehealth and home healthcare segment, and this Agreement represents a very productive step in assuring our long-term viability in delivering shareholder value through related operations,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “This segment has driven positive growth for the Company over the past seven consecutive quarters, and this restructured Agreement should increase the impact of those operations going forward. We are also in negotiations toward the potential acquisition of a telehealth resource for the rapidly growing autism therapy market, and we hope to have more details on that soon. This is an additional direction we are interested in, but we can’t claim anything definitive at this point.”

The newly renegotiated Agreement with PHH augments the share of revenues that go directly to ISW Holdings.

Prior to this Agreement, the Company booked 50% of all sales in the home healthcare operations joint venture. Following this renegotiation, the Company will now book 70% of all sales from the same home healthcare operations going forward. The Company will also now have the ability to book in-house sales of home healthcare services through Medicare subsidies.

In addition, the Company is working on the potential acquisition of an autism therapy telehealth solution. Negotiations are still at an early stage, but the Company is interested in the space and would like to be a part of addressing what it sees as an underestimated unmet need in society, especially among rural and disadvantaged communities.

According to Marketresearchfuture.com, the autism services market is estimated to generate approximately $7.05 billion in revenue annually by 2023. Growth is being generated by increasing legislative supports and mandated insurance coverage, along with increased trajectories for both diagnostic frequency and costs associated with treatments in the space. 

