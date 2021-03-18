First hole of the Phase 2 program at Brama target (Bramaderos Project, Ecuador) hits mineralized porphyry over shallow 300m intersection

Figures related to this news release can be seen in PDF format by accessing the version of this release on the Company’s website ( www.cornerstoneresources.com ) or by clicking on the link below:

OTTAWA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (“Cornerstone” or “the Company”) (TSXV-CGP) (F-GWN) (B-GWN) (OTC-CTNXF) is pleased to provide an update on its Bramaderos gold and copper joint venture in southern Ecuador (see Figure 1 ) in which it has a 12.5% interest carried by JV partner and project operator Sunstone Metals Inc. (ASX: STM) through to the start of commercial production (see “About Bramaderos”, below).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Visual inspection reveals copper as chalcopyrite 1 is present in the first hole (BMDD008) at the Brama porphyry target





The hole was designed to test the core of the two 3-D magnetic targets





Stockwork veining and some copper are visible to the bottom of the first magnetic target at downhole depth of ~450m; Drilling about to hit second target directly below at a downhole depth of ~800m





An historic hole at Brama (BMDD005) intersected 127m at 0.57g/t gold and 0.1% copper, including 39m at 0.72g/t gold and 0.13% copper2; The magnetic model suggests this hole was on the fringe of the target



FURTHER INFORMATION:

Drilling resumed at the Brama gold-copper porphyry target in February. The hole (BMDD008), which is now at ~735m, is targeting a vertically extensive porphyry system interpreted from 3-D processing of detailed magnetics. The upper part of the targeted porphyry comprises a mineralized intrusive breccia previously drilled in holes BMDD005 and historical hole CURI-13.

BMDD005 intersected 127m at 0.57g/t gold and 0.1% copper, including 39m at 0.72g/t gold and 0.13% copper (see Cornerstone news release dated January 21, 2020: https://cornerstoneresources.ca/news-releases/20-02-bramaderos-main-as ...), and drilled the margins of the upper magnetic body based on the recent higher resolution 3-D magnetic model.

The core of the upper magnetic anomaly is now being targeted in BMDD008.

Visual inspection of the BMDD008 drill core is highly encouraging, with the intersection of copper mineralized diorite and a mineralized intrusive breccia in the interval from 150 – 450m. The interpreted 3-D magnetic model shows a sub-vertical elongated magnetic high anomaly below this intrusive breccia which broadens at depth and is also being targeted by this drill hole (Figure 2). Drilling is expected to continue through March and assay results should be available in May.