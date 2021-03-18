Five Business Strategies to Ensure Environment Safety and Leverage eWaste Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Global Recycling Day , Frost & Sullivan recognizes that waste streams are expanding at a skyrocketing pace as economies advance with rapid industrialization, better standards of living and technological innovations.

In honor of Global Recycling Day, Frost & Sullivan highlights circular economy and how companies can shift toward the concept of zero waste

The surging use of electronic equipment to simplify consumer lifestyles poses a threat to human and environmental safety as products are designed with a greater focus on affordability over longevity. As a result, 2020 generated 53.5 MMt of eWaste; 78% of this waste remains uncollected and undocumented, raising concerns about the efficient handling of end-of-life products, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling market.

Driven by strict policies to build a circular economy and a push toward the implementation of extended producer responsibility (EPR) in developed and emerging economies, the global WEEE recycling market is estimated to garner a revenue of $4.68 billion by 2025 from $3.85 billion in 2020, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

For further information on this analysis, Circular Economy and Growing Scarcity of Materials with Intrinsic Value to Transform the Global WEEE Recycling Market, please visit: http://frost.ly/5gq

"The alarming rise in eWaste volumes is forcing manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to explore new business models. This has brought circular electronics under the spotlight wherein manufacturers focus on developing and promoting the use of recycled and refurbished electrical and electronic products," said Kiravani Emani, Energy & Environment Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, circular economy and the concept of zero waste are fundamental to build a safe, resilient, and sustainable environment, and this underscores the significance of repair, reuse, and recycle of products, all of which lead to a reduction in waste and eWaste."