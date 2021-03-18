Demand Management President Bill Harrison Once Again Named a “Pro to Know”

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that its president, Bill Harrison, has been named a Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for the thirteenth consecutive year.

The full list of 2021 Pros to Know award winners is available online at www.SDCExec.com.

“Thank you to the editors of Supply & Demand Chain Executive for honoring me once again as a Pro to Know,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management, Inc. “This award is especially meaningful coming off a year like 2020. All throughout the global supply chain, buying patterns changed dramatically, and manufacturers and distributors were forced to respond. Our aim in 2020 was to give them the solutions to digitize their supply chains so that they could stay out in front of an endless series of changes. Regardless of what 2021 brings, my colleagues at Demand Management and I will be working hard to continue to help companies shorten their product cycle times and protect their profits. We very much appreciate this honor.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The SaaS-based platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.