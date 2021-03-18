 

Two Demand Management Customers Named “Pros to Know”

Demand Management, Inc., a leading global resource for cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, announced today that two of its customers—Joanna George, Director of Demand Planning at Siemens Healthineers, and the TenCate Geosynthetics Americas team—have been named Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

The full list of 2021 Pros to Know award winners is available online at www.SDCExec.com.

Throughout 2020, Joanna worked to ensure that Siemens Healthineers was ready to respond to the demand variability brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. She was also instrumental in helping Siemens navigate an upgrade of its warehouse distribution software right as the pandemic was spreading throughout North America.

TenCate’s strong performance in 2020—and its ability to tackle the challenges of 2021—stems from the company’s decision to implement Demand Solutions in 2018. Today, TenCate’s logistics, manufacturing, and commercial teams work together in a true S&OP process.

“We are delighted to see two of our customers named Pros to Know,” said Bill Harrison, president of Demand Management, Inc. “It took significant know-how and incredible determination to thrive in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains everywhere. Our customers’ inclusion in the list is a testament to their innovation and perseverance. We look forward to continuing to partner with Joanna George and the TenCate Geosynthetics Americas team as they explore ways to thrive in 2021 and beyond.”

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

