Avaya Spaces Adds New Capabilities to Its Modern Workstream Collaboration Platform for the Hybrid Work-From-Anywhere Era

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced new capabilities for Avaya Spaces , the modern workstream collaboration (WSC) platform that offers evolved Unified Communications capabilities via a user’s preferred device. AI-enhanced meetings and simpler, integrated voice and video calling powered by Avaya OneCloud CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) can now extend existing on-premise calling technology with Avaya Spaces.

(Photo: Business Wire)

Legacy communication systems and monolithic software solutions were never optimized for today’s distributed work environment. Yet, according to research1, 76 percent of business users still rely on traditional PBX environments for their calling, often operating standalone from their modern collaboration technology. Realizing the power of OneCloud CPaaS, Avaya Spaces connects sophisticated workstream collaboration capabilities with existing enterprise telephony calling functions to form a unified, integrated, all-in-one solution, with zero disruption to the business. Users tap into unlimited abilities to integrate with business apps and tools they already love, enhancing employee experiences to create great customer experiences.

“We designed Avaya Spaces to be an immersive collaboration platform that supports the composable enterprise, enabling organizations to move at the speed of their customers and employees,” said Anthony Bartolo, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “Businesses are adapting and scaling faster to meet the needs of the experience economy by shifting from monolithic software to more agile, services-based applications, and Avaya Spaces uniquely enables this leap forward. Avaya Spaces users also benefit from some of the most advanced, cloud-based AI as well as a client-less architecture for an exceptional and easy-to-use experience.”

To empower personalized skills improvement at scale, Toolwire, a leading designer of AI-powered learning experience platforms, taps into the capabilities of Avaya Spaces. “The past year has demonstrated the need for better remote learning solutions, and Toolwire is creating new and more powerful tools for our customers – thanks to Avaya,” said John Valencia, President & CEO, Toolwire. “With its CPaaS architecture, Avaya Spaces is a tremendous collaboration platform for us to build upon, enabling us to provide universities and companies of any size with the collaboration capabilities they require to create breakthrough experiences and achieve their desired level of digital transformation – one learner at a time.”