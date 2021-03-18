 

TrueBlue to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021   

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Patrick Beharelle and Chief Financial Officer Derrek Gafford will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available through TrueBlue’s Investor Relations website: https://investor.trueblue.com and here.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.



Wertpapier


11:00 Uhr
U.S. Skilled Trades Labor Shortage Heightens as In-Demand Jobs Remain Unfilled the Longest
23.02.21
Workforce Trend: Temporary Jobs are Here to Stay as Part of Post-Pandemic Workforce, PeopleReady Survey Finds
18.02.21
Skilled Trade Jobs Are Booming in Pandemic Economy
17.02.21
As World of Work Changes, Staffing Leader PeopleReady Announces Brand Refresh with Simple Message: We Are Ready