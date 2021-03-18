 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tustin, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable West Las Vegas

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Tustin, a new, single-family home community located on West Russell Road just off Interstate 215 in a highly desirable West Las Vegas neighborhood. Tustin provides easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and the area’s major employment centers, and is close to several parks, including Desert Breeze Park, a 240-acre public park that hosts a community center, skate park, dog park, aquatic facility, baseball and soccer fields, roller hockey rinks and picnic areas. The community is also a short drive to outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon, several popular golf courses, and shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Tustin, a new-home community in highly desirable West Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Tustin showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,400 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Tustin’s ideal location is convenient to Interstate 215, providing for easy commutes throughout Las Vegas,” said Brian Kunec, Regional General Manager of KB Home’s Las Vegas and Seattle divisions. “The new community is also close to a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment in Downtown Summerlin and outdoor recreation at Red Rock Canyon and Desert Breeze Park. As with other KB Home communities, Tustin provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

Tustin’s sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $300,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



