EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces that Class A Common Stock and Warrants to Commence Separate Trading on or about March 22, 2021

The Class A common stock and warrants will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbols EQHA and EQHA WS, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol EQHA.U.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EQHA.U) today announced that holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in its units commencing on or about March 22, 2021.

Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A common stock and warrants.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 28, 2021.

About the Company

Led by an operationally-focused management team with more than 50 years of collective experience in growth and value creation across multi-disciplined healthcare settings, EQ Health seeks healthcare services partners that are conventionally viewed as under-valued, but with opportunities for significant growth with enterprise values generally between $600 million and $1.25 billion. The Company targets the following focus areas within healthcare services: alternative-site providers and services, home care and hospice, payor services, behavioral health, dental, physical therapy and veterinary services.

Forward Looking Statements

