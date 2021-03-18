 

Allied Esports and Brookfield Properties to Bring “Saturday Night Speedway” Experience to First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas March 26-28

Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), and Brookfield Properties, a leading real estate operator, today announced a three-day amateur esports event at Brookfield’s First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas from March 26-28.

Allied Esports is taking its popular “Saturday Night Speedway” featuring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe experience out of the desert and on the road for the first time, giving fans a chance to race their way to the top of the leaderboard and win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to compete on the main stage at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

The outdoor tournament and broadcast will take place on the Allied Esports Truck, North America’s first 18-wheel, 80-foot, 35-ton mobile gaming competition arena, which will be stationed on the south end of the First Colony Mall’s exterior lawn. In-person Qualifiers will take place on Friday, March 26 and continue on Saturday, March 27. The event’s Semifinals and Finals will follow qualifying on March 27 and be broadcast live on the Allied Esports YouTube channel. The gaming will continue Sunday, March 28 with Open Play for prizes and giveaways.

“The activation of this partnership has been a long time coming, and we are excited to welcome the Allied Esports Truck to the lawn at First Colony Mall,” said Katie Kurtz, senior vice president of development at Brookfield Properties. “At Brookfield, we’re constantly looking for new and fresh entertainment options to bring to our communities. This will be one of our first in-person events at our centers in over a year, and the Saturday Night Speedway tournament is a great way to kick our lawn programming back off.”

“We have the unique ability to take our mobile esports trucks on the road and give fans across the country the chance to compete in a one-of-a-kind tournament setting as an extension of our Las Vegas arena experience,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We are thrilled to team up with our partners at Brookfield for this ‘Speedway’ event and give Texas gamers the opportunity to play their way to the ultimate gaming destination, HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.”

Players who want a jump start on making their way to the semifinals can join an online qualifying event on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. CT. Winners from the online qualifier must be able to play in person at the Semifinals on Saturday, March 27 at First Colony Mall. For tournament rules, registration and additional information, interested participants should visit hyperxesalv.com/firstcolonymall.

Wertpapier


