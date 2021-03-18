Penumbra Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of INDIGO System Lightning 7

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced U.S. commercial availability of the Indigo System Lightning 7. Lightning 7 expands Penumbra’s offering of the Indigo Aspiration System with Intelligent Aspiration for mechanical thrombectomy and is designed for single session arterial thrombus removal.

Lightning 7 – Intelligent Aspiration Powered by Penumbra ENGINE (Photo: Business Wire)

Offering a new option for physicians to address arterial thrombus removal, the Indigo System Lightning 7 combines the new Indigo System CAT7 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration powered by Penumbra ENGINE. CAT7 is a high power, low profile catheter that features laser-cut hypotube technology and circumferential sweep designed for dependable delivery and maximized clot extraction. The Indigo System’s proprietary Separator technology is also available with Lightning 7 (Separator 7) and is designed to enable unobstructed aspiration for the duration of the procedure. Lightning Intelligent Aspiration features Penumbra’s proprietary clot detection technology that enables the operator to identify thrombus location and is also designed for blood loss reduction.

“My experience with Lightning 7 suggests that it streamlines clot removal in the peripheral arterial vasculature with low profile access, excellent trackability, and similar power to the CAT8 Penumbra catheter that was previously used for this application. The torquability makes vessel navigation much easier,” said Dr. Christopher Metzger, System Chair of Clinical Research for Ballad Health and Medical Director of Cardiac and Peripheral Cathlabs, Ballad Health, Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. “Penumbra continues to forge ahead with yet another game-changing technology that has the potential to increase single-session thrombus removal and thereby may help improve outcomes.”

“Today in the United States, we believe the number of patients presenting to the hospital with arterial thrombus is significantly higher than patients presenting with thrombus elsewhere in the body. Conditions involving arterial thrombus are often associated with high amputation rates, and mortality as a result. We are proud to introduce another important technology to enable physicians to reduce the need for thrombolysis, which in turn can reduce demand for ICU beds,” said Adam Elsesser, president and chief executive officer, Penumbra. “We are excited by the early experience with Lightning 7 that suggests we can help physicians to simplify arterial thrombus removal with more single-session results.”