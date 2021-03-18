 

Penumbra Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of INDIGO System Lightning 7

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced U.S. commercial availability of the Indigo System Lightning 7. Lightning 7 expands Penumbra’s offering of the Indigo Aspiration System with Intelligent Aspiration for mechanical thrombectomy and is designed for single session arterial thrombus removal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005280/en/

Lightning 7 – Intelligent Aspiration Powered by Penumbra ENGINE (Photo: Business Wire)

Lightning 7 – Intelligent Aspiration Powered by Penumbra ENGINE (Photo: Business Wire)

Offering a new option for physicians to address arterial thrombus removal, the Indigo System Lightning 7 combines the new Indigo System CAT7 Aspiration Catheter with Lightning Intelligent Aspiration powered by Penumbra ENGINE. CAT7 is a high power, low profile catheter that features laser-cut hypotube technology and circumferential sweep designed for dependable delivery and maximized clot extraction. The Indigo System’s proprietary Separator technology is also available with Lightning 7 (Separator 7) and is designed to enable unobstructed aspiration for the duration of the procedure. Lightning Intelligent Aspiration features Penumbra’s proprietary clot detection technology that enables the operator to identify thrombus location and is also designed for blood loss reduction.

“My experience with Lightning 7 suggests that it streamlines clot removal in the peripheral arterial vasculature with low profile access, excellent trackability, and similar power to the CAT8 Penumbra catheter that was previously used for this application. The torquability makes vessel navigation much easier,” said Dr. Christopher Metzger, System Chair of Clinical Research for Ballad Health and Medical Director of Cardiac and Peripheral Cathlabs, Ballad Health, Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tennessee. “Penumbra continues to forge ahead with yet another game-changing technology that has the potential to increase single-session thrombus removal and thereby may help improve outcomes.”

“Today in the United States, we believe the number of patients presenting to the hospital with arterial thrombus is significantly higher than patients presenting with thrombus elsewhere in the body. Conditions involving arterial thrombus are often associated with high amputation rates, and mortality as a result. We are proud to introduce another important technology to enable physicians to reduce the need for thrombolysis, which in turn can reduce demand for ICU beds,” said Adam Elsesser, president and chief executive officer, Penumbra. “We are excited by the early experience with Lightning 7 that suggests we can help physicians to simplify arterial thrombus removal with more single-session results.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Penumbra Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of INDIGO System Lightning 7 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced U.S. commercial availability of the Indigo System Lightning 7. Lightning 7 expands Penumbra’s offering of the Indigo Aspiration System with …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.03.21
PENUMBRA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. - PEN
13.03.21
INVESTOR REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Four Days Until Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Penumbra, Inc.
12.03.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc. (PEN)
10.03.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Penumbra, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Penumbra, Inc.
24.02.21
PEN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Penumbra, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
19.02.21
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Penumbra, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
23
Penumbra Inc. A14Y65 PEN: Lohnender Short?