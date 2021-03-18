Everlast Worldwide Signs License with SportLife Brands

Margaret Kivett, SVP, Global Licensing, Everlast Worldwide Inc. , said, "We are excited to partner with SportLife to bring a new line of Everlast Underwear, Loungewear, & Sleepwear for Men and Women to the U.S. market. This new collection supports Everlast’s mission to become a necessary part of the lives of athletes and fitness enthusiasts who train, compete, and live an active lifestyle.”

Everlast Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EVST) , manufacturer, marketer and licensor of sporting goods and apparel under the Everlast brand name, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with SportLife Brands, LLC of New York City. SportLife, a major supplier to the U.S. apparel market, will produce, market, and sell Men’s, Ladies, Boys, Girls; Underwear, Sleepwear, Baselayer and Thermals under the Everlast brand in the United States. The products will be available for shipping in Holiday 2021.

Elie Levy, CEO of SportLife Brands, LLC, stated, "Everlast is an Iconic American brand with universal consumer appeal. We are excited to partner with Everlast on this venture, bringing our deep knowledge in design, production, sourcing, developing lines synonymous with the Everlast name and history.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Dustin Poirier and Deontay Wilder, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

About SportLife Brands, LLC:

SportLife Brands is a global marketer, designer, and importer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women, and children. Since its inception in 1967, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a best in class philosophy, placing an emphasis on quality, comfort, social compliance and consumer happiness. SportLife develops, designs and innovates underwear, baselayer, thermals and sleepwear. We manufacture under license for Nautica, Isotoner, Tahari, Sean John, Umbro, Starter, Head, Disney to mention a few. For more information, visit www.sportlifebrands.com

