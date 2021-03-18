Salt Life Casts The Daily Salt

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced that its authentic, aspirational lifestyle brand, Salt Life, has launched The Daily Salt, a guide covering anything you want to know about living the Salt Life.

Team members, influencers, and staff will showcase, guide, and demonstrate “how-to” videos and provide exclusive articles from amazing destinations around the world. From the island surfing of Hawaii to the white sand beaches of Florida, a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and even Hong Kong, the breadth of content will whet the appetite for blue skies, warm sandy beaches, fishing, surfing, and more.