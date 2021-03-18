 

Salt Life Casts The Daily Salt

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced that its authentic, aspirational lifestyle brand, Salt Life, has launched The Daily Salt, a guide covering anything you want to know about living the Salt Life.

Team members, influencers, and staff will showcase, guide, and demonstrate “how-to” videos and provide exclusive articles from amazing destinations around the world. From the island surfing of Hawaii to the white sand beaches of Florida, a trip to Cabo San Lucas, and even Hong Kong, the breadth of content will whet the appetite for blue skies, warm sandy beaches, fishing, surfing, and more.

Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell commented, “We envision this as a place for our customers and others to surf for all things Salt Life, such as recipes, interviews with our team members, beach workouts, and roundups of our favorite locations around the world to catch a wave.”

Additionally, The Daily Salt is expected to expand into offering directories for the “best in” any category in specific highlighted destinations, such as Key West, Florida, Dana Point, California, Maui, Hawaii, Roatan (Central America), Cabo, Mexico, and many more.

To learn more, please visit, www.saltlife.com/the-daily-salt.

Debut features on The Daily Salt include:

How To:

  • Venerable Team Members Colin McPhillips and Kieran Anderson will guide you in “picking the perfect surfboard”
  • SUP (stand up paddleboard) World Champion Connor Baxter provides a beginner’s guide to SUP
  • Fishing for Bonefish and permitting in foreign waters and stateside – offering techniques, bait, and special gear
  • Spearfishing 101 – how to dive into an exhilarating and new fishing experience

     

Lifestyle:

  • Simple beach workouts
  • Create your own Ceviche (with the fish you just caught)
  • Uniquely designed at-home workouts with Conner Baxter

     

Activities:

  • Hear about the best surf spots on the Atlantic Coast
  • Best scuba places in the world
  • Location highlights from various favorite places to chill, workout, fish, dive, surf, and more
  • Whether you want to visit the Great Blue Hole in Belize, The Outer Banks surf, or the swells in Hawaii or Australia, The Daily Salt is your destination to find your muse.

About Salt Life

