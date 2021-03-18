 

Foghorn Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update

-  FHD-286 Phase 1 data anticipated as early as year-end 2021

-  FHD-609 IND submission on track for the second quarter 2021

-  Continued advancement of broad therapeutic pipeline targeting the chromatin regulatory system

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today provided a corporate update in conjunction with its 10-K filing for the year ended December 31, 2020.

“With IND clearance for FHD-286 in both relapsed and/or refractory AML and metastatic uveal melanoma, we are currently initiating our first two clinical studies with initial data possible by the end of 2021, a significant milestone for our company,” said Adrian Gottschalk, Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn Therapeutics. “At the same time, the IND for our second program, FHD-609, a protein degrader targeting BRD9 for the treatment of synovial sarcoma, is on track for submission in the second quarter. We have a broad pipeline of programs that continue to advance, including both an inhibitor and protein degrader targeting BRM and a protein degrader program targeting ARID1B. These programs represent two of the most prevalent synthetic lethal relationships in cancer.”

Using its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform, Foghorn is advancing a novel class of therapeutics, including targeting multiple transcription factors, exploiting synthetic lethal relationships in the chromatin regulatory system, while in parallel bolstering its protein degradation capabilities. The company is well resourced to achieve several clinical and preclinical milestones over the coming quarters.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Completed successful initial public offering (IPO): In October, Foghorn completed a successful initial public offering of common stock that raised gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions, of approximately $135.2 million.
  • Received IND clearances for FHD-286: Received IND clearance for its first therapeutic candidate, FHD-286, in metastatic uveal melanoma and relapsed/refractory AML in late December and early January, respectively. FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric, small molecule inhibitor of BRG1/BRM.

Key Upcoming Milestones

