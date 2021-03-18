 

B2Digital’s B2 Fighting Series Books Another Sold-Out MMA Success and New Record Fight Night Profitability in Cedar Rapids

Tampa, FL, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company”, “B2”, or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS: BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that the B2 Fighting Series witnessed another stunning night of MMA action in front of a sold-out crowd over the weekend in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

In-person tickets sold out for the event and pay-per-view ticket sales continued to demonstrate a robust upward trend, producing the Company’s best performance in terms of post-pandemic-onset Fight Night single-day revenues and a new Company record in Fight Night margins.

“From top to bottom, this was one of the most exciting B2 Fighting Series events of the year,” commented Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, the B2 Fighting Series Matchmaker. “We had something for everyone: stunning knock outs, skillful submissions, high-suspense decisions. The sold-out crowd was amazing, and the fighters made sure they got their money’s worth. Nate Williams will be memorable after his body slam knock out. Seth Konen & Bryce Sines both scored crazy walk-off knock outs while standing. Charity LaBuy & Kris Williams both showed dangerous submission skills with first round tap-outs. It was a great night of fights, and I’m super proud of each and every one of the fighters on this card. They all showed up and put it on the line to give our fans a night they’ll never forget.”

The B2 Fighting Series will be back in action next month on April 10 in Kokomo, Indiana for another hard-hitting MMA event. That event will kick-off an unprecedented stretch of major MMA events for the Company that will run through the month of May.

For those who missed out on Saturday’s live event, a replay is now available to watch on the B2 Fighting Series OTT Apps: Apple TV and Amazon Fire

About B2Digital Inc.
With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

