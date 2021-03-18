TARONIS SENDS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
Outlines Significant Progress Toward Improving Cash Flow and Future Value Creation for ALL Shareholders
Urges Shareholders to IGNORE any WHITE Consent Solicitation Card and Reject the Activist Group’s Attempts to Disrupt the Company’s Positive Momentum
Peoria, AZ, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc. (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today sent a letter to Taronis shareholders in connection with the consent solicitation initiated by Thomas Wetherald and Tobias Welo (“Wetherald/Welo”) who are seeking to remove, without cause, all five members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Wetherald and Welo have been joined by Mary Pat Thompson, Sergey Vesnetsov and Andrew McCormick, who, together with Wetherald and Welo, comprise the “Activist Group”.
The letter outlines Taronis’s significant progress toward improving cash flow and future value creation and urges shareholders to defend against the Activist Group’s attempt to disrupt Taronis’s positive momentum and seize control of the company without paying a premium.
The Board of Directors of Taronis urges shareholders to sign and return Taronis’s GREEN Consent Revocation Card and disregard any white consent cards received from Wetherald/Welo or the Activist Group.
The letter sent to shareholders highlights the following points.
- The Board and management have taken numerous recent actions, which are outlined in the letter, to fuel growth, improve the Company’s capital position and become cash flow positive in the second quarter of 2021.
- The Activist Group is trying to disrupt Taronis’s positive momentum at a critical time for the Company.
- Based on prior actions and statements made by certain of the Activist Group nominees, the Board believes that if the Activist Group gains control of the Company, it would potentially reduce investment in the Company’s proprietary fuel, MagneGas, terminate key personnel and institute salary cuts for employees with the technical capabilities needed to maximize the value of the Company’s intellectual property.
- The Activist Group’s March 12, 2021 letter contains baseless allegations and misstatements.
The full text of the letter is as follows:
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare