 

Augmedix Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTC Pink: AUGX), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The company’s vision is to automate as much of the medical note creation process as possible by applying an approach referred to as “intelligence amplification.” Augmedix has generated over four million medical notes since it began offering its service.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Preliminary fourth quarter 2020 total revenue is expected to be $4.6 million, an increase of 15% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Preliminary full year 2020 total revenue is expected to be $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 17% from full year 2019
  • Preliminary fourth quarter dollar-based net revenue retention was 108% for our Health Enterprise customers compared to 113% in the third quarter of 2020
  • Preliminary full year 2020 dollar-based net revenue retention was 114% for our Health Enterprise customers compared to 135% in the full year 2019
  • Preliminary fourth quarter gross margin is expected to be 44% compared to 34% in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Preliminary full year 2020 gross margin is expected to be 41% compared to 33% in the full year 2019
  • Cash and restricted cash totaled $23.0 million as of December 31, 2020

Manny Krakaris, Chief Executive Officer of Augmedix, stated, “Our strong fourth quarter and 2020 results exemplify both the momentum we are building in remote clinical documentation and our disciplined execution. Over the past year, Augmedix has continued to expand its recurring revenue stream to address the $6 billion clinical documentation market. Moreover, I expect growth in 2021 to be even more robust than in the prior year as healthcare utilization normalizes. I'm very proud of the Augmedix team, and I am looking forward to the next chapter of our growth as a publicly-traded company.”

