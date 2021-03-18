Augmedix Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (OTC Pink: AUGX), a leading provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.



Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders. The company’s vision is to automate as much of the medical note creation process as possible by applying an approach referred to as “intelligence amplification.” Augmedix has generated over four million medical notes since it began offering its service.