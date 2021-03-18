 

AMMO, Inc. Expands its Military-Grade Precision Loading Capacity

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce that it acquired a new high precision ammunition loading line which it will stand up in its Manitowoc, WI plant.

Precision rifles and high-end optics have increased the effective range of the military and civilian precision rifle shooter many times over the past decade. The U.S. military understandably has exacting manufacturing standards for precision (sniper) ammunition which must be repeatable at significant volume. Civilian shooter enthusiasts have historically handloaded their rifle ammunition to produce consistent results to maximize the accuracy of their system – a luxury not afforded the military sniper community. AMMO’s new high precision rifle loading line is engineered to build the handloaded consistency and quality the end-users demand, while being produced in volume in the Company’s state-of-the-art factory. The line’s primary role will be to produce high precision cartridges featuring AMMO’s U.S. patented armor piercing projectiles for military and law enforcement snipers, while also serving the Company’s civilian long range rifle shooters with match grade ammunition.

“Through our engagement with our military partners, we have developed a thorough understanding of the critical requirement to be able to mass produce precision performance large rifle ammunition. Our team identified this state-of-the-art machinery and moved swiftly to close the transaction to ensure we are prepared to perform under the incredibly demanding U.S. military specifications for precision sniper ammunition,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman & CEO. Mr. Wagenhals also noted that “we plan on continuing to strategically and measurably increase our capacity as we have done methodically through the course of the past eighteen months to meet growing end-user demand across all markets.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley, CFO
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
IR@ammo-inc.com




Disclaimer

