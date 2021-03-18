 

Alimera Sciences to Participate in Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

ATLANTA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announced today that President and CEO Rick Eiswirth will participate in the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held March 24-25, 2021.

Mr. Eiswirth will present on March 25 at 12:00 pm ET.

Investors can view Mr. Eiswirth’s general corporate presentation once they register for the conference here and can also request a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Eiswirth.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:
Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com
 For investor inquiries:
Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences
scottg@coreir.com



