Talis Appoints Jeryl Hilleman to Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced the appointment of Jeryl “Jeri” Hilleman to its Board of Directors. Ms. Hilleman will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“We welcome Jeri to our Board and look forward to benefitting from her public company leadership as a chief financial officer and corporate director at multiple life science companies,” said Brian Coe, Chief Executive Officer of Talis. “Jeri’s experience and guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business in preparation for the commercial launch of Talis One.”

Ms. Hilleman brings over 20 years of executive leadership and financial experience to Talis. She currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Omada Health and is a Director of Novocure, SI-Bone and Minerva Neurosciences. Prior to her decision to focus on board responsibilities full time in 2020, Ms. Hilleman served as a Chief Financial Officer for more than 20 years at multiple public companies in the life science industry, including Intersect ENT, Ocera Therapeutics, Amyris, Symyx Technologies and Cytel.

“Driven by the opportunity to help companies define growth strategies, I look forward to working with the Talis Board and leadership team in their efforts to transform diagnostic testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care,” said Ms. Hilleman.

Ms. Hilleman graduated from Brown University and earned an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the 1999 class of Henry Crown Fellows and the Aspen Global Leadership Network at the Aspen Institute.

About the Talis One Platform
The Talis One platform is a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic solution that, once authorized for marketing, could be rapidly deployed to distributed diagnostic settings in the United States and around the world to diagnose infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The Talis One assays are based on a highly optimized nucleic acid isothermal amplification chemistry to achieve test performance faster than traditional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. The Talis One platform is designed for use in non-laboratory settings, such as physicians’ offices, hospital emergency departments, urgent care clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, elder care/assisted living facilities, and cancer treatment and dialysis centers.

COVID-19 is the first infectious disease that the Talis One platform is designed to detect. Future infectious disease indications may include assays for other respiratory infections, such as influenza, as well as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and other infections impacting women’s health. The Talis One platform, currently in development, is designed to be managed remotely, to send test results to a cloud database for secure transmission, storage and review, and to return results in approximately 25 minutes.

About Talis
Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, beginning with COVID-19. The company is developing Talis One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. Talis is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, please visit talis.bio.

Contact:
Media & Investors
Emily Faucette
efaucette@talisbio.com
+1.415.595.9407




