 

ADMA Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close. ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 884-8773 (local) or (615) 622-8043 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 5109699. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events & Webcasts” in the investor section of the Company’s website, https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA Bio Centers subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Skyler Bloom

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy | 201-478-5552 | sbloom@admabio.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Sam Martin

Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | sam@argotpartners.com




Zeit
04.03.21
ADMA Biologics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Plasma Summit
03.03.21
ADMA Biologics Expands Global Regulatory Approval Presence and Announces FDA Approval to Commence Hepatitis B Plasma Collections
26.02.21
ADMA Biologics Presents Late-Breaking Poster Presentation Highlighting Clinical Utility of S. Pneumoniae Hyperimmune Globulin at the 2021 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Virtual Annual Meeting
22.02.21
ADMA Biologics to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

Zeit
26.12.20
8
ADMA Biologics to Report Business Highlights and Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5,