ADMA Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 25, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 25, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close. ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other company updates.



To access the conference call, please dial (855) 884-8773 (local) or (615) 622-8043 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 5109699. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events & Webcasts” in the investor section of the Company’s website, https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.