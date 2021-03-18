Bilia’s Annual Report 2020 on the website

 

In Bilia, sustainability is an important objective. Bilia’s Annual Report for 2020 is therefore available in digital form on Bilia’s website www.bilia.com.
If you wish to receive a printed version of the Annual Report, please contact us at info@bilia.se.

Gothenburg, March 18, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se 
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This information is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 18 March 2021, at 13:00 CET.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia offers new and used cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and car dismantling under the same roof, which gives a unique customer offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 Bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

Attachments




