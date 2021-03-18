 

EANS-Tip Announcement RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER
2020


The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial
reports below:

Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 17.03.2021
Publication Location: http://rzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English

Disclaimer

