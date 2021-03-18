EANS-Tip Announcement RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER
2020
The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial
reports below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 17.03.2021
Publication Location: http://rzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
IFC 5
JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands
phone:
FAX:
mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com
WWW:
ISIN: XS0193631040
indexes:
stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4867277
OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited
