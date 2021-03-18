EANS-Tip Announcement RZB Finance Jersey III Limited / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 18.03.2021, 13:30 | 24 | 0 | 0 18.03.2021, 13:30 |

Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the

aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content

of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER

2020





The company RZB Finance Jersey III Limited is declaring the following financial

reports below:



Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock

Exchange Act

English:

Publication Date: 17.03.2021

Publication Location: http://rzbfinancejerseyar2020.rbinternational.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited

IFC 5

JE- St. Helier, Jersey, JE1 1ST - Channel Islands

phone:

FAX:

mail: RZBFinanceIII@sannegroup.com

WWW:

ISIN: XS0193631040

indexes:

stockmarkets: Euronext Amsterdam

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76687/4867277

OTS: RZB Finance Jersey III Limited





