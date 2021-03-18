 

The 129th Canton Fair Prepares for a Virtual Return from April 15-24, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 129th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will once again be held online from April 15-24, 2021. The 10-day virtual exhibition will continue leveraging its leading digital platform to create new opportunities for global companies, support smooth operation of the industrial and supply chains and empower trade partnerships.

The 129th Canton Fair will correspond with the previous exhibition in terms of exhibition sections and product categories – 50 exhibition sections covering 16 major product categories will be set up online, with 6 main themes in the International Pavilion of the exhibition.

All exhibition zones will go live simultaneously on opening day, covering product exhibition, supply and sourcing match-making, cross-border e-commerce and more, as the Canton Fair continues to offer premium cloud services including information display, real-time communication, negotiation appointment, and live-streaming marketing.

To consolidate and expand the achievements of national poverty alleviation, the 129th Canton Fair will establish a special zone for rural revitalization to help the regions that just eradicated poverty to open up the international market.

"With the experience of hosting two virtual exhibitions, the 129th Canton Fair will further optimize the functions of the platform to improve convenience and service and facilitate successful trading between the exhibitors and buyers. To help companies lower their operational costs, the Fair will continue to waive exhibition fees and any charges on the cross-border e-commerce platforms that participate in the event simultaneously. We hope everyone can join us online to seek new opportunities and mutual development," the China's Ministry of Commerce said.

All of the nearly 25,000 exhibitors can upload company and product information in the form of pictures, videos, 3D, VR and more. After registering in advance, companies will also be able to optimize live-streaming resources to support their marketing and communication strategies.

The Canton Fair will ensure the privacy of B2B trading and allow both buyers and sellers to communicate and complete orders via a third-party tool of their choosing. Canton Fair's platform will also provide links of video conferencing and social networking to make communication easier.

Last year's 128th session welcomed buyers from a record-breaking 226 countries and regions, a truly diversified and international buyer origin mix.

https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459138/Canton_Fair.jpg

 



