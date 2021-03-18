DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Adler Modemärkte AG: Chairman and further member of the Super-visory Board resign from office prematurely



18-March-2021 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Chairman and further member of the Super­visory Board resign from office prematurely



Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 18 March 2021: The Executive Board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) today received notices from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Massimiliano Monti, and the member of the Supervisory Board Giorgio Mercogliano that they will resign from office with effect from 20 April 2021 and will also leave the Supervisory Board as of the lapse of this day.







Press enquiries Adler Modemärkte AG:

Peter Dietz

Media and Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828

e-mail: investorrelations@adler.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Adler Modemärkte AG:

Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers.The Group generated revenue of €495.4 million and EBITDA of €70.3 million in 2019. As at 31 December 2019, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,600 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over. For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com 18-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

