 

DGAP-Adhoc Adler Modemärkte AG: Chairman and further member of the Super-visory Board resign from office prematurely

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.03.2021, 13:20  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Modemärkte AG: Chairman and further member of the Super-visory Board resign from office prematurely

18-March-2021 / 13:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chairman and further member of the Super­visory Board resign from office prematurely

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 18 March 2021: The Executive Board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) today received notices from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Massimiliano Monti, and the member of the Supervisory Board Giorgio Mercogliano that they will resign from office  with effect from 20 April 2021 and will also leave the Supervisory Board as of the lapse of this day.



Press enquiries Adler Modemärkte AG:
Peter Dietz
Media and Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
e-mail: investorrelations@adler.de
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Adler Modemärkte AG:
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers.The Group generated revenue of €495.4 million and EBITDA of €70.3 million in 2019. As at 31 December 2019, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,600 and currently operates 172 stores, 143 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over. For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com

18-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1176668

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1176668  18-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176668&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Adler Modemärkte AG: Chairman and further member of the Super-visory Board resign from office prematurely DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Personnel Adler Modemärkte AG: Chairman and further member of the Super-visory Board resign from office prematurely 18-March-2021 / 13:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Schindler denies acquisition rumors in Handelszeitung
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG closes Munich site to improve operational efficiency
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia Issues Its First Green Bond for Sustainable Investments
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto announces European Approval for 25 Minute COVID-19 PCR Test
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Einleitung eines Nachprüfungsverfahrens gemäß § 33 Übernahmegesetz
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Inside Information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation ...
DGAP-News: MAX Automation SE: Satisfactory operating result influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins major contract for the Lysaker-Fornebu tunnel construction in Norway
DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ AG: Review procedure initiated by the Austrian Takeover Commission pursuant to Section ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
EQS-News: Relief Announces CHF 10 Million Private Placement
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Sonderzulassung
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG in Insolvenz - Mitteilung bzgl. der Abstimmung ohne Versammlung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsausschluss um bis zu EUR 933.070,00
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA meldet vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BMEX Gold Inc.: BMEX Gold identifiziert mittels Bohrungen ausgedehntes Goldsystem auf Projekt King ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger auf Kurs für eine erfolgreiche Transformation zu einem führenden europäischen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender und weiteres Aufsichtsratsmitglied legen Amt vorzeitig nieder (deutsch)
13:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender und weiteres Aufsichtsratsmitglied legen Amt vorzeitig nieder
01.03.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Modemärkte AG (deutsch)
01.03.21
Adler-Modemärkte: Zahlreiche Investoren interessiert
26.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Adler Modemärkte AG (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Finanztermine verschieben sich aufgrund laufender Sanierung im Insolvenzverfahren in Eigenverwaltung (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Financial Calendar: Postponements due to Ongoing Reorganisation under Self-Administration
22.02.21
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Finanztermine verschieben sich aufgrund laufender Sanierung im Insolvenzverfahren in Eigenverwaltung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
717
Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?