Broadband Innovator, Novus, Teams With Calix to Deliver Blazing Fast Consumer Cool Experiences

Once the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) XGS-PON network is in place, Novus will deploy the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 GigaSpire BLAST systems across the multi dwelling unit (MDU) buildings it serves. Installation of Novus facilities in an MDU ensures the best technology available for its occupants. A trailblazer in finding creative ways to deliver cutting-edge technology to its subscribers, Novus is pre-provisioning GigaSpire BLAST u4 systems in every unit of a new building, giving every resident the ability to immediately turn up Gigabit Wi-Fi service. Should new residents opt for the 2.5G Novus service, the system will be seamlessly swapped out for a GigaSpire BLAST u6 to embrace the blazing fast 2.5G speeds. Regardless of the system, the Novus managed Wi-Fi service will be backed by the advanced analytics of Calix Support Cloud and driven by CommandIQ, ensuring the customer controls the experience. Most subscriber connectivity issues are usually Wi-Fi related. Using Calix GigaSpire BLAST systems along with Calix management systems allows Novus to give subscribers the Ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Novus’ new app allows them to take better control of their online experience.

Novus serves more than 800 MDU buildings spread across Metro Vancouver, delivering fiber broadband connections with symmetrical bandwidth—unique for the MDU market. Novus has a reputation for offering the highest subscriber internet speeds, being the first to widely deploy Gigabit service in Metro Vancouver. Launching 2.5G speed is a natural next step for Novus, as it enables it to provide subscribers with the fastest speeds to meet their growing online needs. Novus subscribers will be able to connect all their devices simultaneously, enabling them to work from home more efficiently or stream movies seamlessly. The increased speed combined with the Calix Wi-Fi 6 systems will allow Novus to provide subscribers with the best online experience. It is now deploying the AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System to deliver Always On XGS-PON connectivity and extend the 2.5G experience to subscribers with the GigaPoint GP1100x and GigaSpire BLAST systems.