iSun Announces Strategic Investments to Expand Presence in Clean Mobility Infrastructure Market

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience for solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it has made a $1.5 million strategic investment in Gemini Electric Mobility Co. (“Gemini”) and a $1 million investment in Nad Grid Corp (“AmpUp”).

Establishes strategic relationships to drive future opportunities to install, own and operate large networks of EV charging stations with high utilization

Consistent with iSun’s strategy to invest in companies that help iSun provide energy as a service

Provides iSun with access to software development capabilities necessary for EV charging services

Investments aim to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility

“The investments in Gemini and AmpUp are important steps forward for iSun as we seek to expand our presence in the clean mobility market and further establish the Company as a leader in solar infrastructure, inside and outside of our traditional regional markets from Maine to California,” said Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iSun. “These investments complement our new product offerings acquired in January and are part of our ongoing growth strategy that targets companies serving new markets and that help iSun provide energy as a service to enable our customers to convert from dirty energy to clean energy. We believe the investments in Gemini and AmpUp fit well within that framework. They provide iSun with a unique advantage to serve our customers in the clean mobility infrastructure market and provide growth opportunities for our solar installation business. The investments also expand our opportunities to own and operate electric vehicle charging assets and to increase our base of recurring revenue and earnings.”

Gemini Electric Mobility Co. has developed a sustainable fintec solution for mobility, which accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles for those who drive the most. Their solution delivers on EV’s GHG reduction and clean air promises, by increasing accessibility and by maximizing utilization over the full vehicle lifecycle.

AmpUp (Nad Grid Corp) was founded by Thomas Sun, Timotej Gavrilovic and Ronnie Nguyen in 2019. AmpUp is an electric vehicle (EV) software company and network provider that enables drivers, hosts, and fleets to charge stress-free. With three issued and four pending patents, their technology gives businesses and property owners the ability to efficiently manage multiple charge stations and locations in one platform. Advanced features, such as smart scheduling, dynamic access control and energy optimization provide site hosts more flexibility and affordability for their charger investment. AmpUp’s network and software solutions have been deployed for customers across North America requiring installation and management of multiple electric vehicle chargers. AmpUp has been working with iSun on the development of its proprietary iSunOS solution, which provides site owners with metrics across solar power generation, electric vehicle charging status, clean miles driven, air quality and battery management capacities.