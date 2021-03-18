SouthGobi to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results of 2020 on March 30, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 18.03.2021, 13:15 | 29 | 0 | 0 18.03.2021, 13:15 | VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. These results will be released on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

About SouthGobi SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China. Contact: Investor Relations



Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada) Email: info@southgobi.com Website: www.southgobi.com









