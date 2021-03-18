 

UFC Names Love Hemp Official Global CBD Partner

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE: LIFE) (OTCQB: WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, and UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a five-year agreement that names Love Hemp the Official Global CBD Partner of UFC.

Love Hemp will have numerous branded integrations within UFC content on digital platforms, including social media assets and programming on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world's leading streaming service for combat sports. Love Hemp branding will also be prominently integrated into the UFC Performance Institute, further signaling to athletes that UFC wants to play a prominent role in helping to educate them on CBD use and the role it plays in athlete health and injury recovery.

"This is a very exciting achievement for Love Hemp," said Tony Calamita, Love Hemp CEO. "The marketing opportunities that this relationship provides will put us in the top tier of major international CBD brands. We will use the UFC's global reach to position Love Hemp as a trusted, premium CBD brand which we will now begin to roll out in all key international markets."

Added Calamita: "Love Hemp is looking forward to working with UFC over the next five years. This partnership kickstarts our strategy aimed at cementing Love Hemp as a globally recognised brand."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Love Hemp to promote a growing, respected CBD brand that could become a global leader in this category over the life of this partnership," said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships. "We know many UFC athletes, fans, and general fitness enthusiasts use CBD for training recovery purposes, and we want to work closely with Love Hemp to continue to educate ourselves, athletes, and consumers on the efficacy and best use of CBD products."

About UFC

UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 142 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to approximately 900M TV households across more than 175 territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 70 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

About Love Hemp Group

Founded as a bedroom start-up in 2015, Love Hemp produces and supplies more than 40 CBD product lines, including oral oils, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp's journey started when the father of one of the founders turned to natural products and health supplements during his battle with cancer. It was at this point that the founders saw CBD's potential, but unhappy with the general poor standards of the industry, they established Love Hemp – the high quality, trusted and ethical CBD brand. Today, Love Hemp is the UK's multi-award winning, leading supplier of CBD products, and is also sold worldwide, as millions of people across the globe grab life by the leaf every day.

Visit: www.love-hemp.com for more detail.

