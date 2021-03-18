New Report Shows U.S. Water Utilities Sector Still in Early Stages of Digital Transformation

Water utilities have been chronically underfunded for decades and an estimate from the American Water Works Association found that a $1 trillion investment is needed to meet the drinking water system needs in the U.S. To better understand how this industry is leveraging digital capabilities to its benefit in order to address these historical challenges, Dodge Data & Analytics and partner Bentley launched a new study and report titled, The Digital Capabilities of US Water Utilities SmartMarket Brief, which established a benchmark for municipal water systems and the readiness of this market for digital transformation. The findings showed that the ability to gather, share and analyze data and other digital resources are essential to improving the effectiveness of operations and maintenance, capital planning, and emergency preparedness and will play a significant role in digital transformation and their future capabilities.

While water utilities clearly understand the value of data, and 87% report that they gather data digitally, 50% of all respondents believe that they are gathering less than half of the data available to them. In addition, two common issues prevent them from conducting their work efficiently across their organizations: