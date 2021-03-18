Ecopetrol Extends Investment in Aspen Technology Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation Initiatives

“Optimizing production and increasing margins in today’s downstream business environment requires digital technology that enables refineries to see the entire process and make adjustments based on real-time data,” said Francisco Trespalacios Vergara, digital downstream champion at Ecopetrol. “This combination of AspenTech solutions gives us unparalleled visibility and control so that we can respond to changes in market conditions and align our planning, optimization and control strategies at our Cartagena and Barrancabermeja facilities with our global models. These solutions also fit in with our corporate digitalization initiative that we call ‘Best of the Best,’ which is an effort to deploy the ideal technology solutions to meet our needs across the organization.”

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced that Ecopetrol , the largest petroleum company in Colombia, has selected Aspen GDOT dynamic optimization software as part of its digitalization initiative to improve refining margins at its two refineries in Cartagena and Barrancabermeja, and upgrading to Aspen DMC3 advanced process control software in Barrancabermeja refinery.

Aspen GDOT and Aspen DMC3 join other AspenTech solutions currently used by Ecopetrol, including Aspen PIMS-AO for planning, aspenONE Engineering for process optimization, Aspen Petroleum Scheduler and Aspen Refinery Multi-Blend Optimizer for scheduling, and Aspen Operations Reconciliation and Accounting for mass balance reconciliation. With Aspen GDOT, Ecopetrol aims to improve performance and margin by closed-loop coordination of multiple refining units in real time. Ecopetrol will use Aspen DMC3 to sustain optimal performance with adaptive process control technology that enables simultaneous process optimization, background model maintenance and testing.

“Ecopetrol is applying a truly innovative, state-of-the-art approach to production optimization and closing the gap between planning, scheduling and operations,” said Alex Muro, Vice President of Regional Sales for Latin America at Aspen Technology. “These solutions will give these Ecopetrol facilities the agility and operational flexibility they need to adapt to customer demands and will allow Ecopetrol to achieve greater time to value by integrating with the AspenTech software already in place.”

