 

Tide Reinvents Clean on Journey to Decarbonize Laundry with Efforts to Turn Consumers to Cold, Explore Carbon Capture and Reduce Virgin Plastic

18.03.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

Tide, America’s #1 trusted laundry detergent brand1, announced today its 2030 Ambition, a set of broad-reaching sustainability and purpose-driven commitments, spanning Tide’s full United States and Canadian supply chain and community initiatives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005306/en/

Tide is reinventing clean on its journey to decarbonize laundry at every step – from design, manufacturing and distribution to consumer use and end of life. To make this goal a reality, the brand will focus on key areas. In 2020, Tide reduced absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its direct manufacturing by more than 75% annually versus a decade ago and has set a new goal to cut GHG emissions in half at its direct manufacturing plants by 2030.

With over two-thirds of all GHG emissions in the laundry lifecycle resulting from the consumer use phase, Tide is focusing its efforts on minimizing energy use in the wash cycle. To this end, Tide is launching a significant educational campaign in spring 2021 to convince North American consumers to shift to cold water washing. The goal for three out of four loads of laundry in the United States and Canada to be washed in cold instead of hot by 2030 has the potential to reduce GHG emissions by 4.25 million metric tons (MT), which is equal to removing about one million cars from the road for a year. Over the decade (2020-2030), the total impact of this action would be a cumulative 27 million MT reduction in CO2.

Also, within the decade the brand will expand its Tide Loads of Hope program tenfold, providing clean clothes to millions of people in times of need, with a focus on communities most impacted by climate change as natural disasters continue to worsen.

Tide’s Ambition announcement builds on parent company Procter & Gamble’s own Ambition and stated path to climate neutrality, predicated on the belief that the next decade represents a critical window to accelerate climate action, with no time to waste.

“The climate emergency we face needs urgent action from everyone. Today, Tide announces a series of goals to decrease its carbon footprint across its full value chain” said Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Executive Officer, Fabric and Home Care, Procter & Gamble. “Tide’s ambition is to make cold water washing the industry standard. Over two thirds of the emissions in the laundry lifecycle come from washing clothes at home. Switching from hot to cold water reduces energy use by up to 90% and can save Americans up to $150 a year. Today we’re building on Tide’s 75 years of innovation to make every Tide load of laundry do a load of good.”

Wertpapier


