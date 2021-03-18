Bicycle Therapeutics Appoints Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced the appointment of Jose-Carlos (“JC”) Gutierrez-Ramos, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos previously served as the Chair of Bicycle’s Scientific Advisory Board and has extensive experience in leading biopharmaceutical companies and scientific groups in the world's top academic institutions.

“We are delighted to welcome JC back to the Bicycle team as a Board member. JC has dedicated his entire career, most of it in senior leadership roles in pharma, to evolving emerging science and new technologies into novel and important therapeutics. His deep experience and future contributions will be invaluable to the Board and the ongoing success of the company,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “We look forward to benefitting from JC’s substantial expertise as a preeminent drug development leader as we continue to advance our broad clinical oncology pipeline and in parallel extend the novel Bicycle platform to address multiple unmet medical needs in other significant diseases.”

Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos said: “It will be a pleasure working with Bicycle again. Bicycles represent a new modality and a truly unique innovative technology, and I firmly believe in their potential to improve treatment options for patients suffering from a wide range of diseases with insufficient treatment options. I look forward to working with the team once again to advance these promising new medicines with the goal of changing the treatment paradigm for patients.”

Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos serves as Chief Science Officer at the Danaher Corporation. Prior to Danaher, he served as the Head of Global Drug Discovery at AbbVie Inc. Previously, Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos was Group Senior Vice President Biotherapeutics R&D at Pfizer Inc. and Senior Vice President and CEDD Head of Immuno Inflammation at GlaxoSmithKline plc. He was the founding CEO and President at Repertoire Immune Medicine, where he built and led a team to decode the human immunome. Previously, Dr. Gutierrez-Ramos was President and CEO of Synlogic, Inc., where he led the company from early discovery to the clinical stage and to the public markets. As a biotech leader or in global positions, he oversaw multiple drug discovery teams, resulting in five marketed drugs. He previously served in a series of progressively more responsible research and development roles at Avidia (acquired by Amgen Inc.) and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Takeda Oncology).