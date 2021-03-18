FREYR Issues Invitations to Tender for the Purchase of Battery Cell Production Equipment for Pilot Plant

“The pilot plant site is prepared so that the first stages of construction can begin. With the tender processes for the production line machinery underway, FREYR is on track to achieve the milestones outlined in our project plan,” said Einar Kilde, FREYR executive vice president in charge of projects.

FREYR has issued Invitations to Tender for equipment packages needed for the battery cell production line for FREYR’s pilot plant in Mo i Rana, Norway. The announcement of the chosen supplier is targeted for the end of May 2021.

Prior to issuing the request for tender, pre-qualification of potential vendors was carried out in close collaboration with 24M Technologies (“24M”). FREYR has a definitive License and Services Agreement to use 24M’s SemiSolid lithium-ion battery platform technology. The license agreement provides FREYR with rights to unlimited production of battery cells based on all of 24M’s current and future technology.

“FREYR is well on our way to building Norway’s first lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility at industrial scale. In the pilot plant, we will optimize and further industrialize 24M’s technology to produce clean, low-cost and high-energy density battery solutions based on renewable energy. It is exciting to see the development of our pilot plant materialize according to plan, which includes completing construction of the facility in 2022,” says Tom Einar Jensen, CEO of FREYR.

On 29 January 2021, FREYR announced that it will become a publicly-listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp., raising approximately USD 850 million in equity proceeds to accelerate the development of clean battery cell manufacturing capacity in Norway. Subject to closing conditions being met, the combined company will be named “FREYR Battery” (“Pubco”) and its common stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY upon closing, expected in the second quarter of 2021. On 16 February 2021, the extraordinary general meeting of FREYR AS approved the business combination.

About FREYR AS

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. The facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.