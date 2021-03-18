 

FREYR Issues Invitations to Tender for the Purchase of Battery Cell Production Equipment for Pilot Plant

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.03.2021, 13:39  |  52   |   |   

FREYR has issued Invitations to Tender for equipment packages needed for the battery cell production line for FREYR’s pilot plant in Mo i Rana, Norway. The announcement of the chosen supplier is targeted for the end of May 2021.

“The pilot plant site is prepared so that the first stages of construction can begin. With the tender processes for the production line machinery underway, FREYR is on track to achieve the milestones outlined in our project plan,” said Einar Kilde, FREYR executive vice president in charge of projects.

Prior to issuing the request for tender, pre-qualification of potential vendors was carried out in close collaboration with 24M Technologies (“24M”). FREYR has a definitive License and Services Agreement to use 24M’s SemiSolid lithium-ion battery platform technology. The license agreement provides FREYR with rights to unlimited production of battery cells based on all of 24M’s current and future technology.

“FREYR is well on our way to building Norway’s first lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facility at industrial scale. In the pilot plant, we will optimize and further industrialize 24M’s technology to produce clean, low-cost and high-energy density battery solutions based on renewable energy. It is exciting to see the development of our pilot plant materialize according to plan, which includes completing construction of the facility in 2022,” says Tom Einar Jensen, CEO of FREYR.

On 29 January 2021, FREYR announced that it will become a publicly-listed company through a business combination with Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp., raising approximately USD 850 million in equity proceeds to accelerate the development of clean battery cell manufacturing capacity in Norway. Subject to closing conditions being met, the combined company will be named “FREYR Battery” (“Pubco”) and its common stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FREY upon closing, expected in the second quarter of 2021. On 16 February 2021, the extraordinary general meeting of FREYR AS approved the business combination.

About FREYR AS

FREYR plans to develop up to 43 GWh of battery cell production capacity by 2025 to position the company as one of Europe’s largest battery cell suppliers. The facilities will be located in the Mo i Rana industrial complex in Northern Norway, leveraging Norway’s highly skilled workforce and abundant, low-cost renewable energy sources from hydro and wind in a crisp, clear and energized environment. FREYR will supply safe, high energy density and cost competitive clean battery cells to the rapidly growing global markets for electric vehicles, energy storage, and marine applications. FREYR is committed to supporting cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an international ecosystem of scientific, commercial, and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain in our region. For more information, please visit www.freyrbattery.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Fusion: SPAC ALUS - Freyr - saubere Batterien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FREYR Issues Invitations to Tender for the Purchase of Battery Cell Production Equipment for Pilot Plant FREYR has issued Invitations to Tender for equipment packages needed for the battery cell production line for FREYR’s pilot plant in Mo i Rana, Norway. The announcement of the chosen supplier is targeted for the end of May 2021. “The pilot plant …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Kandi America Expands Product Categories, Launches NEV Models
Upstart to Acquire Prodigy Software, a Leading Automotive Retail Software Provider
Sangamo Announces EMA Releases Details Supporting Orphan Designation for BIVV003 for the Treatment ...
Walmart Empowering Individuals with Access to Digital Health Records in Partnership with The ...
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug Power ...
Largo Resources Announces Strong 2020 Financial Results Following Transformative Year; Focused on ...
Broward Health and Voluntis Launch a New Clinical Evaluation Program on Digital Therapeutics for ...
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
AT&T Provides Update on Strategy, Financial Outlook
Lenovo Delivers Edge-to-Cloud Solutions With AMD EPYC 7003 Processors, Setting a New Standard for ...
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
Greenlane Renewables Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeva and InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Aeva to Trade on ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
22.02.21
FREYR to Participate in BTIG Energy Transition EV Day Conference
17.02.21
FREYR Receives NOK 39 Million Development Grant from Innovation Norway

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
86
Fusion: SPAC ALUS - Freyr - saubere Batterien