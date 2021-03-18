 

Avricore Health Finalizes Agreement With Avrok Laboratories to Offer Real-Time Covid-19 Screening

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021   

The companies agree to offer HealthTab and COVID-19 rapid-antigen tests at resort locations, delivering fast and accurate results for travellers returning to the US.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) (“Avricore Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed the Definitive Agreement with Avrok Laboratories (Avrok), a CLIA certified laboratory in California, to offer COVID-19 screening via HealthTab to travellers in Canada, USA, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

This agreement comes off the Letter of Intent signed between the Companies in February of this year and represents a new solution for travellers as the world soon begins to resume travel and tourism activities.

Under this program, the Companies will utilize rapid tests which meet the criteria for return travel to the US from Mexico and the Caribbean. The key advantage of this offering is a 360-degree solution of real-time data reporting via HealthTab, where travellers, their hosts and transportation service providers can seamlessly receive rapid-testing onsite, integrated data reporting and validation of results via a high-quality CLIA laboratory.

The agreement sets out the terms and deliverables of each party.

“Transportation service providers and destinations around the world are as eager to resume normal travel activity as consumers are and HealthTab can help,” said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. “By offering real-time reporting and an API capable solution, we can meet the needs of the various stakeholders in terms of maintaining their portals for managing data, while making it easy for their travelling customers.”

Avrok Laboratories offers testing services including Molecular PCR, and Next Gen Sequencing (NGS).

“There’s no doubt that when you talk about travel, you’ll talk about testing,” said Paul Scott, CEO of Avrok Laboratories. “We are committed to offering the best validation solutions, including Next Gen Sequencing, to support the identification and tracking of variants of COVID-19.”

The Parties anticipate offering this unique and powerful rapid-testing reporting service to travel service providers, such as resorts and airlines. This will support the creation of a globally recognized platform for delivering tests, reporting, and data sharing in real-time, giving the world the infrastructure needed for safer travel.

Wertpapier


