 

Medolife Rx Announces Positive Results in Clinical Safety Study on Its Polarized Drug Candidate for the Treatment of COVID-19

BURBANK, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today positive results in a safety and toxicity study conducted on its polarized drug candidate derived from a small molecular peptide found in scorpions, designed to treat patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also known as COVID-19. The results showed no signs of toxicity in any of the patients involved in the study who were given the drug Escozine, which is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife.

The study, which was conducted in Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic under the supervision of medical principal investigators, was conducted on over 500 patients, where data from one group of patients was used in the Company’s FDA pre-IND filing. Each patient was given Escozine sublingually four times a day. During and after administration, a complete blood count (CBC) was conducted on each patient where the researchers measured various parameters to evaluate if the drug candidate was safe, such as hemoglobin (Hb), hematocrit (HCT), and red blood cells (RBCs) levels. There were no significant differences observed before or after administration. Additionally, there were no significant differences observed in white blood cells (WBCs), neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, or eosinophils, concluding that the drug candidate was safe and non-toxic.

“A successful safety study is a pivotal step in the clinical development program for a new drug candidate and we could not be more enthusiastic about our results,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While our near-term goal is to work with the Ministry of Environment of The Dominican Republic to bring this drug to market, we are able to use this data in our programs around the world, including with our submissions to the United States Food and Drug Administration. While there is significant research that suggests the potential therapeutic benefits of extracted scorpion peptide, when paired with our proprietary polarization technology that increases efficacy and bioavailability in the body, we believe our product Escozine could be a true breakthrough in the field of medicine with applications in a variety of focus areas and indications.”

