Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference on March 25, 2021

WOBURN, Mass., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference to be held on March 24-25, 2021 in a virtual format.

Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during the presentation on Thursday, March 25 at 12:40 pm Eastern Time and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. An archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can register for the conference here.