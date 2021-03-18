Recruiter.com Diversifies Board of Directors with Experts in M&A and Human Resources

"We are honored to welcome Robert Heath and Steve Pemberton to the Recruiter.com board of directors," said Evan Sohn, Executive Chairman of Recruiter.com. "Robert, with his deep knowledge and experience in M&A and company diversification, will serve as a guiding force as we continue to expand and scale the Recruiter.com brand and product offerings. And Steve, who is a leading expert in building inspiring workplaces, will ensure that, as we grow, we will continue to deliver on a best in industry experience for our team of talented leaders and contributors.

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered and video hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced today that Robert Heath, Executive Vice President, RPX Corporation, and Steve Pemberton, Chief Human Resources Officer, Workhuman, have been appointed as independent directors of the Company.

This addition of Heath and Pemberton to the board of directors follows the key appointment of Deborah Leff, former Global Leader and Industry CTO for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") at IBM, who is actively steering the company’s AI-enabled product roadmap technology opportunities.

The expansion of the board of directors aligns with the company’s Q2 efforts, which it outlined last week following the release of its 2020 Annual Results . In the near-term, Recruiter.com aims to uplist on a major exchange such as NASDAQ and continue to leverage strategic acquisitions and partnerships that will drive the company towards its vision to be a leading recruiting platform.

Robert Heath

Robert (“Bob”) Heath is Executive Vice President at RPX Corporation. He joined RPX in 2011 and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to May 2017. During his tenure at RPX, Bob has been the principal architect of some of the industry’s largest syndicated licensing transactions with aggregate deal value in excess of $1.4 billion. Before coming to RPX, he served as Head of Strategy and Acquisitions for Technicolor, a leading supplier of technology and services to media companies, where he oversaw an acquisition and divestiture program that refocused the company from consumer electronics to services and technology licensing. Prior to Technicolor, Bob served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at iBahn, an Internet service provider to the hospitality industry.