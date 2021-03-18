 

Recruiter.com Diversifies Board of Directors with Experts in M&A and Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.03.2021, 13:33  |  32   |   |   

Announces the Appointment of Robert Heath, EVP, RPX Corporation, and Steve Pemberton, CHRO, Workhuman, as Independent Directors

HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered and video hiring platform with the world's largest network of recruiters, has announced today that Robert Heath, Executive Vice President, RPX Corporation, and Steve Pemberton, Chief Human Resources Officer, Workhuman, have been appointed as independent directors of the Company.

"We are honored to welcome Robert Heath and Steve Pemberton to the Recruiter.com board of directors," said Evan Sohn, Executive Chairman of Recruiter.com. "Robert, with his deep knowledge and experience in M&A and company diversification, will serve as a guiding force as we continue to expand and scale the Recruiter.com brand and product offerings. And Steve, who is a leading expert in building inspiring workplaces, will ensure that, as we grow, we will continue to deliver on a best in industry experience for our team of talented leaders and contributors.

This addition of Heath and Pemberton to the board of directors follows the key appointment of Deborah Leff, former Global Leader and Industry CTO for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") at IBM, who is actively steering the company’s AI-enabled product roadmap technology opportunities.

The expansion of the board of directors aligns with the company’s Q2 efforts, which it outlined last week following the release of its 2020 Annual Results. In the near-term, Recruiter.com aims to uplist on a major exchange such as NASDAQ and continue to leverage strategic acquisitions and partnerships that will drive the company towards its vision to be a leading recruiting platform.

Robert Heath
Robert (“Bob”) Heath is Executive Vice President at RPX Corporation. He joined RPX in 2011 and served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to May 2017. During his tenure at RPX, Bob has been the principal architect of some of the industry’s largest syndicated licensing transactions with aggregate deal value in excess of $1.4 billion. Before coming to RPX, he served as Head of Strategy and Acquisitions for Technicolor, a leading supplier of technology and services to media companies, where he oversaw an acquisition and divestiture program that refocused the company from consumer electronics to services and technology licensing. Prior to Technicolor, Bob served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at iBahn, an Internet service provider to the hospitality industry.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recruiter.com Diversifies Board of Directors with Experts in M&A and Human Resources Announces the Appointment of Robert Heath, EVP, RPX Corporation, and Steve Pemberton, CHRO, Workhuman, as Independent DirectorsHOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading AI-powered and video …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Victory Square Technologies Provides 2021- Q1 Corporate Update
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes the disposal of the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings
Danone: Update on 2021 Annual General Meeting
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on March 22 to Provide an Update on COVID-19 Initiatives and Expected ...
Nokia speeds up transformation to improve profitability
Magna gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal 2020 und einen Ausblick für 2021 und 2023 bekannt
Eldorado Gold Announces Ratification of Amended Investment Agreement by the Hellenic Republic
Digihost Announces Closing of CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement With Institutional ...
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
Futu Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Annual General Meeting's results and cash information to serve the development strategy
Luckin Coffee Enters into Restructuring Support Agreement with Holders of a Majority of Existing ...
Digihost Announces CAD$25 Million Brokered Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Xebec Comments on Filing of Lawsuit
Valneva Announces Supervisory Board Changes
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin